19 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Shiites Protest Across Northern Nigeria, Demand El-Zakzaky's Release

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
(file photo).
By Mohammed Lere

Thousands of Shiite IMN members on Wednesday held protest marches in major cities across northern Nigeria to demand the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention without trial since December 2015.

The cleric was detained after over 300 members of the IMN were killed by soldiers who accused them of blocking the road and plotting to kill the army chief, Tukur Buratai. The IMN denied the army's claims.

The protest by the Shiites occurred despite a ban on processions and rallies by governments and security officials of some of the states.

The protests took place in Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, and Kano states as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

There was also similar protest at the Nigerian embassy in Tehran, Iran.

The federal government has refused to release Mr. El-Zakzaky despite a court order issued last December.

More on This

Amnesty Calls for Release of Shiite Leader Zakzaky

Amnesty International on Monday urged Nigeria to comply with a court ruling to release a pro-Iran cleric and hundreds of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.