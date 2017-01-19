Somalia: Elder Warns of Conflict Escalation in Galmudug

An Alshabaab affiliated website on Tuesday released a video showing the execution of a captured Uganda soldier and a… Read more »

Mohamed Hassan Haad, an elder in Somalia has warned the continuation of the political deadlock in Galmudug, as thousands of people are at risky of biting droughts in the region. The elder has described the recent motion against president Guled as "unfortunate" and called for and end to the current standoff between president and some parliament MPs.

