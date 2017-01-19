18 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Bomb Hits a Local Govt Office in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

A hand grenade was hurled overnight at an administrative municipal office in Mogadishu's Wardhigley district on Wednesday morning, police and witnesses said.

The attack was carried out by unknown assailants who are reported to have fled from the scene, before police arrived.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bomb blast. No casualties were reported as a result of the attack. Police pointed the finger of the blame on Al shabaab who recently carried out deadly bombings in Mogadishu, to disrupt the polls. Meanwhile, local officials did not release any statement related to the latest attack.

Somalia

Executed Uganda Soldier Sends Last Message to Uhuru Kenyatta Warning of Execution of 2 KDF Pows

An Alshabaab affiliated website on Tuesday released a video showing the execution of a captured Uganda soldier and a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.