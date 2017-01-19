Somalia: A Bomb Hits a Local Govt Office in Mogadishu

A hand grenade was hurled overnight at an administrative municipal office in Mogadishu's Wardhigley district on Wednesday morning, police and witnesses said.

The attack was carried out by unknown assailants who are reported to have fled from the scene, before police arrived.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bomb blast. No casualties were reported as a result of the attack. Police pointed the finger of the blame on Al shabaab who recently carried out deadly bombings in Mogadishu, to disrupt the polls. Meanwhile, local officials did not release any statement related to the latest attack.