Somalia: Puntland Leader Accused of Fueling Crises in Galmudug

Suldan Abdulaziz Mohamud Yusuf known as (Afgadud) has blamed Puntland state for the escalating tension and anarchy in Galmudug, mainly in Adado city.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Shabelle, Suldan Afgadud said Puntland president Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas is fueling the political crises in Adado, the interim seat of Galmudug.

Puntland president Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas backed Galmudug MPs to lodge the controversial no confidence motion and remove Abdikarim Hussein Guled from power.

Suldan Afgadud urged the people of Galmudug state to solve their internal crises and stand firm together against what he called "The enemy of Galmudug."

The Elder's comments came days after several lawmakers in Galmudug state parliament said they have voted out president Abdikarim Hussein Guled, accusing him of incompetence.