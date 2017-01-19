18 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland Leader Accused of Fueling Crises in Galmudug

Tagged:

Related Topics

Suldan Abdulaziz Mohamud Yusuf known as (Afgadud) has blamed Puntland state for the escalating tension and anarchy in Galmudug, mainly in Adado city.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Shabelle, Suldan Afgadud said Puntland president Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas is fueling the political crises in Adado, the interim seat of Galmudug.

Puntland president Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas backed Galmudug MPs to lodge the controversial no confidence motion and remove Abdikarim Hussein Guled from power.

Suldan Afgadud urged the people of Galmudug state to solve their internal crises and stand firm together against what he called "The enemy of Galmudug."

The Elder's comments came days after several lawmakers in Galmudug state parliament said they have voted out president Abdikarim Hussein Guled, accusing him of incompetence.

Somalia

Executed Uganda Soldier Sends Last Message to Uhuru Kenyatta Warning of Execution of 2 KDF Pows

An Alshabaab affiliated website on Tuesday released a video showing the execution of a captured Uganda soldier and a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.