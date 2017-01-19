Uganda: Executed Uganda Soldier Sends Last Message to Uhuru Kenyatta Warning of Execution of 2 KDF Pows

An Alshabaab affiliated website on Tuesday released a video showing the execution of a captured Uganda soldier and a warning that a similar fate awaits two Kenyan prisoners of war.

In the 9 minutes video the Prisoner of War in UPDF uniform and grown beards warns any soldiers intending to come to Somalia as part of Amisom forces.

"Its not all about money sit down and think is it worth to come to Somalia. Come ready knowing you may face death and leave your family" the soldier identified as Maasasa WY says in what seems to be a choreographed speech.

He sends a message to Kenya president Uhuru Kenyatta regarding the 2 KDF hostages.

"You are the Commander in Chief show some compassion and care for your children. The soldiers are your children don't forget about them the way they forgot about me" he said.

"You have heard their appeal so remember to help them" he added.

Alshabaab affiliated radio station Radio Andalus broadcasted that the two KDF soldiers will be executed in a similar manner. The two KDF POWs were captured in the El adde exactly one year ago.

He is then shot thrice on the back of his head and falls dead. The Ugandan POW was captured in the Janaale attack in 2015 where tens of UPDF soldiers were killed. The video also shows past attack on a kenyan police convoy and station and a swahili Nasheed on the background warns of more attacks on Keny.