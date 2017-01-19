Gaborone — The Gaborone Dam has collected a few million more litres of water in the last few days, registering 22.2 per cent of water as at January 18 as compared to last year this time around which was about 1.7 per cent.

This supply is enough to last for nine months without inflow to areas in the greater Gaborone.

Water Utilities Corporations, communications manager, Ms Matida Mmipi said in an interview that even as the country continues to receive impressive rains, the amount is insignificant considering the demand of water in greater Gaborone area that comprises Gaborone, Lobatse, Mogoditshane cluster, Tlokweng cluster, Ramotswa cluster and Mochudi.

She urged Batswana to continue conserving water and harvesting rain water because as the water from the dam continued to be used, evaporation on the other hand was taking toll due to high temperatures.

She said dams in the northern part of the country have seen some increase as the Dikgatlhong Dam has registered 101.8 per cent enough to supply for 24 months without inflow.

The dam supplies greater Gaborone, Mahalapye and Palapye.

Lotsane Dam has registered 101.5 that can last for 29 months without inflow and it covers about 22 villages in the Tswapong North region.

Ntimbale has 100 per cent that can last for 15 months without waters. It supplies villages in the North East and Tutume Sub district while Shashe Dam has 100.8 per cent and caters for 23 villages in the greater Francistown.

The Letsibogo Dam is at 67.9 per cent that can last for 18 months without inflow and it serves Selebi Phikwe and Mmadinare areas.

Bokaa Nnwane dams are 100 per cent full while Molatedi and Thune dams are 31.2 per cent and 48.1 per cent respectively.

Source: BOPA