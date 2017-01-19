South Africa: Tokai Forest Rape, Murder Charges Dropped Against Three Men

Only one of four men initially arrested will now face charges of raping and killing teenager Franziska Blöchliger.

The trial of Howard Oliver, 28, was on Wednesday separated from that of Jerome Moses, Jonathan Jonas and Daniel Easter.

After the Wynberg Magistrate's Court transferred Oliver's case to the Western Cape High Court it emerged that his co-accused would now only face charges relating to the teen's stolen belongings, including her phone.

They are expected back in court on February 17, while Oliver will appear for a pre-trial on February 3.

Oliver admitted that he had robbed the 16-year-old Kalk Bay girl as she jogged through Tokai Forest on March 7, but denied killing her.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa on Wednesday found Oliver had failed to show exceptional circumstances warranting his release on bail.

He said Oliver had placed himself at the scene of the crime. Oliver had conceded that he robbed the girl for financial gain and sold her phone.

'Public trust'

He also believed Oliver was likely to commit an offence if released.

"Further, the court finds that given the extended media coverage on this case, his release will erode public trust, especially [considering] the admissions that he has already made."

A post-mortem found that Blöchliger was strangled and sustained blunt force trauma.

At a previous appearance, it emerged that Jonas - who allegedly had the gun that was used in Blöchliger's murder - was serving time in jail in connection with another case.

Easter, who was allegedly in possession of Blöchliger's stolen cellphone following her murder, was released on R1 000 bail in 2016.

The fourth accused, Jerome Moses, who allegedly helped sell her cellphone, was out on bail.

Blöchliger was found naked and on her knees, with her neck twisted into an unnatural position.

According to police, a bra and T-shirt had been used to strangle her. One of her shoelaces was tied around her neck. She was bleeding from the face and genitals.

