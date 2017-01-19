South Africa: Community Members Warned to Be Always Vigilant While At Crematorium

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Nquthu Battlefields for the Commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana this… Read more »

With the recent incident at Clare Estate where the mourners were robbed of their belongings, the SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal have issued a warning to all the members of the public to always be vigilant while at crematorium. It is alleged on 16 January 2017, at approximately 17:10, the victim was at a funeral with his family members at the Clare Estate Crematorium, when they were accosted by a group of armed suspects. At gunpoint they robbed them of six cellphones, clothing and cash. A case of armed robbery is being investigated by Sydenham SAPS. This was an isolated incident however the SAPS is concerned about the safety of the citizens of this province. We are appealing to anyone who might have information about the culprits to contact the Sydenham Detectives on 031 203 2703/04 or our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

