18 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Soldier Injured in Grenade Attack in Bardere Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

A hand grenade attack outside a military outpost in Bardere city has lightly wounded a government soldier on Tuesday night, residents said. The soldier was wounded when unknown assailants threw a hand grenade at building housing soldiers and officers in the town, located in the country's southwestern Gedo region.

Local Police said the attack was apparently carried out by two people who immediately fled from the scene on foot. Security forces sealed off the scene near the building after the blast.

No group has yet claimed credit for the bomb attack in Bardere city, but the Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab has conducted similar attacks on military bases in the past.

Somalia

Executed Uganda Soldier Sends Last Message to Uhuru Kenyatta Warning of Execution of 2 KDF Pows

An Alshabaab affiliated website on Tuesday released a video showing the execution of a captured Uganda soldier and a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.