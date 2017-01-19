Somalia: A Soldier Injured in Grenade Attack in Bardere Town

A hand grenade attack outside a military outpost in Bardere city has lightly wounded a government soldier on Tuesday night, residents said. The soldier was wounded when unknown assailants threw a hand grenade at building housing soldiers and officers in the town, located in the country's southwestern Gedo region.

Local Police said the attack was apparently carried out by two people who immediately fled from the scene on foot. Security forces sealed off the scene near the building after the blast.

No group has yet claimed credit for the bomb attack in Bardere city, but the Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab has conducted similar attacks on military bases in the past.