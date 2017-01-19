Africa: Pre-Match Quotes - Senegal Vs Zimbabwe

Aliou Cisse (Head Coach, Senegal)

It will be a difficult match against Zimbabwe. We had a difficult match against Tunisia, which gave our paramedics a lot of work to get the players back to shape. Personally, I was not surprised by the performance put up by Zimbabwe against Algeria (2-2 draw), because I know their team very well. They are mentally strong, physically and athletic, and also eliminated some good teams to be here. My approach is one match after the other, and my philosophy is to prepare based on the opponent's style of play. We are Senegal; we have the quality and will prove our worth.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Defender, Senegal)

The mind-set of the players is positive and I believe all will be well against Zimbabwe. It will be a difficult match. If Zimbabwe considers themselves as favourites, that is up to them. We know who we are, and are not perturbed by what a team thinks of themselves.

Kalisto Pasuwa (Head Coach, Zimbabwe)

We have prepared well for Senegal, which is another big team. We have done our homework and will pick up from where we left off against Algeria. The draw against Algeria is our first point ever in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations and it is a big plus for us, and also a motivation for the players to do better. I have confidence in the players and it serves a morale booster to do better and go the extra mile.

Against Senegal, we have to brave, aggressive and play the kind of football we are used to. We need to keep possession to get into their defence. We will bring another dimension and being one of the best teams on the content, it will be tough. Like I said, we are still the favourites in the group.

Knowledge Musona has a hamstring, but not as bad as we thought. However, he won't be available for the game against Senegal. We hope he will be fit for the last match against Tunisia.

Cuthbert Malajila (Midfielder, Zimbabwe)

The feeling is good and we are very prepared. We have the confidence and belief, and we are looking forward to the game against Senegal. The populace back home are behind us and they know what we are capable of doing. They call us "the golden generation" and we hope to make them proud.