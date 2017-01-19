Kenya: Cartel Behind Cattle Rustling in Laikipia and Baringo Uncovered

The Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo on Tuesday unearthed a cartel that is believed to be behind cattle rustling in Laikipia and Baringo Counties.

The administrator led the recovery of 12 cows which were among 400 stolen from Muge farm in Laikipia County.

The cows valued Sh400,000 each were recovered at Mogotio trading centre in Nakuru County.

The cows were abandoned near a slaughterhouse in Mogotio by suspected bandits who fled on learning that they were being pursued by police.

Eye witnesses said the suspects who were about to offload the animals fled on foot on learning that police were trailing them.

They left behind the animals and the lorry they were using to transport them in.

UNSCRUPULOUS BUSINESSMEN

According to Mr Musiambo, unscrupulous businessmen could be behind the cattle rustling.

He was accompanied by Mogotio OCPD Patrick Nyangaresi and Deputy County Commissioner Philip Nzungo.

"According to intelligence reports the suspects are part of a cartel that sponsors the cattle rustlers with firearms and lorries to ferry the animals to slaughterhouses in different areas," said Mr Musiambo.

The administrator said that the government has identified the cartels and will destroy their cells.

"We will deal firmly with cattle rustlers across the Rift Valley region. They are the cause of insecurity in most parts of Baringo, Laikipia and the North Rift areas at large," he said.

Mr Musiambo further issued a warning to unscrupulous businessmen in the Rift Valley region who are enriching themselves while exploiting innocent citizens.

He revealed that police are tracking cattle raiders who stole animals from 15 ranches in Laikipia County in a period of less than one month.