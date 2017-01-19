18 January 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 260 Civilians Killed in Somalia Conflict Involving AMISOM, SNA and Al-Shabaab, UN Report Says

Tagged:

Related Topics

A total of 260 civilian deaths were caused in the last four months of 2016 due to military operations involving Amisom Somali Army and Alshabaab, a UN report released on Wednesday indicated. 37 civilian deaths and 12 injuries have been attributed to Amisom forces. Somali National Army caused 55 civilian deaths and 120 injuries the report says.

"UNSOM contiunued ronbe engaged with Amisom on reported allegations of violations of human rights and humanitarian law including incident of 17 July that left 14 civilians dead and 13 others injured in Wardinle near Baidoa which was attributed to Amisom(Ethiopian)troops.

Most of the civilian deaths by SNA were caused in the fighting between Puntland and Galmudug forces. 91 deaths were attributed to the insurgency group Alshabaab. The group according to the report abducted 46 people with 35 later released.

UN says attacks by the group have increased by 1.4%. The report released by UN General Secretary Ban Ki Moon comes in the wake of outrage on Amisom following civilian deaths in motor accidents and firefight.

Somalia

Executed Uganda Soldier Sends Last Message to Uhuru Kenyatta Warning of Execution of 2 KDF Pows

An Alshabaab affiliated website on Tuesday released a video showing the execution of a captured Uganda soldier and a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.