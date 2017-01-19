Tanzania: Acting Chief Justice for 'Greater ICT' Judiciary

The newly-appointed Acting Chief Justice of Tanzania, Professor Ibrahim Juma, was sworn-in by President John Magufuli yesterday, pledging to trans-form the judiciary towards timely dispensation of justice through the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

"My (immediate) predecessors (former chief justices Barn-abas Samatta and Mohamed Chande Othman) have laid down a strong foundation through the Judiciary's five-year strategic development plan to enable me accomplish my duties effectively.

"The usage of ICT will enable courts to file cases electronically and eventually timely dispensation of justice and transparency," Prof Juma explained during a brief interview beamed live on Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) shortly after the swearing-in ceremony at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

Prof Juma took the oath before President Magufuli a few minutes after 4:00pm during a brief ceremony, which was at-tended by the Vice-President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, Mr Othman as well as High Court and Court of Appeal Judges and high ranking government officials.

"I have been perusing the ICT Policy of this country and I know where we are (the country and judiciary) supposed to be in 20 years to come in usage of the technology," Prof Juma remarked.

Speaking after the ceremony, former CJ Othman said the challenge facing his successor is to speed up transformation initiated by his predecessors in the Judiciary.

"The Five-Phase Government came into power when the Judiciary had already set the pace to ensure timely justice for all through the Five-Year Strategic Plan," Justice Othman pointed out.

He added; "My main challenge at the Judiciary was to motivate the staff to change and serve the people on time."

Through the plan, he explained, the Judiciary focused on checking back-log of cases at courts as well as improving of infrastructure at the facilities.

"The plan was also intended to improve our working relations with other institutions such as the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the police force and the prisons department," he explained.

Justice Othman said he was leaving the Judiciary a happy man since he was appointed Chief Justice by former President Jakaya Kikwete in 2010.

"I am leaving a happy man because as far as timely resolution of cases is concerned, there have been considerable improvement of number of cases ruled by magistrates and judges countrywide," he remarked.

The news of Judge Juma's appointment broke out on Tuesday night, a decision that has been received with positive sentiments from several people in the law profession, describing him as brilliant, law wizard and a man of justice.

Prof Juma fills the post as interim head of the judiciary following retirement of Chief Justice Chande.

Before his appointment, Prof Juma was a Justice of the Court of

Appeal, the country's highest temple of justice. Immediately after they became aware of the appointment, several lawyers and advocates hailed the president for selecting a brilliant person and a 'law wizard', who is highly committed, hardworking and a man of justice ... and thus capable of holding the post. "I know him very well.

He is indeed a man of justice and you could see who he is when reading judgments he has ever written when he was a judge of the High Court and later justice of the Appeal's Court," advocate Hudson Ndusyepo pointed out.

According to him, in principle to appoint someone within the judicial machinery to be the Chief Justice was a good thing and that history has shown that such kind of appointment would be for the best interest of many because he knows the institution very well. Outspoken Advocate Tundu Lissu described Prof Juma as a 'law wizard' who taught him at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

He pointed out that the question of being a good administrator was a different thing altogether and that he was confident of him. In his part, Advocate Mluge Karoli was quick to add that Prof Juma was a proper person to occupy the post because he has enough experience in law.

"He is a Chief Justice who is young as compared to others who have ever held the post. I am sure he is capable of leading the Judiciary," he said.

Seasoned advocate Majura Magafu pointed out that apart from being in the Judiciary for a short time, Prof Juma was a brilliant person and capable of handling the post.

He was of the view, however, that he has been appointed to the post at a difficult period when the Judiciary was facing many challenges.