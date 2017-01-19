Somalia: "I Am Not Broke. I Will Be the Next President" Sheikh Shariff Says As He Returns to Somalia to Face Elections

Presidential candidate and ex President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has downplayed talk that he is too broke to run a campaign for his Villa Somalia bid.

"I am not broke. I will win the elections and be the next president of Somalia" Ahmed told journalists in Mogadishu upon his return from Kampala.

Ahmed has been in and out of the country while most of the aspirants have pitched camp in the capital Mogadishu. The numerous trips has had rumour wheels milling with the talk that he has been avoiding the costly lobbying on Mps in Mogadishu for lack of finances.

"President Hasssan Mohamud may have the money but I have the votes to win" Ahmed said. Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed was the president from 2009 to 2012. Analysts put him as one of the top ranking candidates in the coming presidential elections set for later January 18, 2017.