18 January 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Garowe Woman Arrested for Spreading HIV to Police Boss and Several Men

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police in Garowe on Wednesday arrested a woman identified as Kifaho Yusuf Ainab for allegedly spreading HIV virus to an unknown number of men including a top ranking Puntland police officer.

Ali Muse the Deputy police commissioner in Garowe confirmed to journalist that one of their officers has been infected by the HIV virus and police are holding Kifaho as the main suspect .

KIfaho was arrested at her home in Garowe after reports of complaints were booked by different men claiming she had infected them with the deadly virus that causes Aids.

A test was run on the woman and it was found out that she is HIV positive. The lady is said to have secretly married four men and sexually involved with other male friends as far as the port city Bossaso.

Initial reports indicate that Kifaho hails from Somaliland. She is described as a woman of very good looks and charming.

Somalia

Executed Uganda Soldier Sends Last Message to Uhuru Kenyatta Warning of Execution of 2 KDF Pows

An Alshabaab affiliated website on Tuesday released a video showing the execution of a captured Uganda soldier and a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.