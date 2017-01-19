Kenya: Food Hawking Banned in Nairobi as Water Shortage Persists

Nairobi County has banned food hawking in the city, saying the trade is posing a health risk to residents.

Public health officers have also been directed to inspect all businesses in the city that handle food, including five-star hotels.

Some of the major food-hawking businesses include sellers of samosas, fish, roasted maize and French fries (chips), among others that are likely to cause a cholera outbreak in a city that is experiencing a water shortage.

Speaking to the Nation, county health executive Bernard Muia said the number of those hawking food without licenses has risen at an alarming rate.

He said public health officers have been ordered not to allow food hawkers to sell food in the city and those who flout the directive will be arrested and prosecuted.

"People eat all kinds of dirty food, some of the hawkers hide in city toilets with the food they are selling as they run away from our officials," he said.

He also accused some of health inspectors of allowing the trade after receiving bribes.

He put such officers on notice, saying they will be prosecuted if arrested.

Dr Muia also said the county is on alert over an avian influenza outbreak in Uganda.

He said most chicken consumed in the city is sourced from other counties.

He said the city has set up a surveillance team to monitor the situation.