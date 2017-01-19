18 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru Appoints Wafula Chebukati and New IEBC Team

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
Advocate Wafula Chebukati.

President Kenyatta has appointed a new team to take charge of the electoral commission ahead of the August General Election.

Mr Kenyatta on Wednesday appointed Wafula Chebukati as the new chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Also appointed were six new commissioners -- Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina, Boya Molu, Roselyn K. Akombe, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya and Abdi Guliye.

The nomination of the seven was approved by the National Assembly on Tuesday.

"The reconstitution was a bi-partisan process that breathes new life into the electoral body while at the same time restoring confidence in its capacity and competence to deliver on its Constitutional and Statutory mandates," State House said in a statement.

Mr Kenyatta, the statement said, expressed confidence in the new team and called on Kenyans to support it.

Mr Chebukati and the six commissioners are expected to take over from the Issack Hassan team that was hounded out of office by opposition politicians, who had no confidence in the commission's management of polls.

The new team is inheriting a full in-tray, with the main task being preparing for the August General Election.

More follows.

More on This

National Assembly Approves Appointment of New Polls Chief

Members of the National Assembly on Tuesday approved the appointment of Wafula Chebukati to head the Independent… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.