Sudan: Mahmoud Briefed On Overall Security Situations in North Darfur State

Khartoum — Assistant of President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud got acquainted with overall security situations in the North Darfur State.

Wali(governor) of North Darfur State, Abdul-Wahid Yousif in press statements after meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the National Congress at the Party's Head Office in Khartoum, Wednesday, that he acquainted Mahmoud on security situations and launching of the the party conferences in the state and mobilization for soliciting donations in support of the party.

He added the Deputy Chairman of the National Congress gave directive that the conference place more concern to production and productivity.