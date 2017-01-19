Sudan: FM - Arab Effort Boosted Sudan's Endeavors On Revocation of Sanctions

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour has underscored that Arab efforts supported Sudan's endeavors that led to elimination of US sanctions.

He said during his meeting with Chairman of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development, Mohammed bin Obaid Al-Mazroui that the Government of Sudan would provide the all necessary facilitations for the Third Arab Conference on Agricultural Investment to be held in Khartoum next February.

The Minister heard a briefing on steps being made within framework of preparations for the Conference in which Arab governments senior officials, businessmen and investors will take part.

Al-Mazroui, meanwhile congratulated Sudan on lifting US unilateral sanctions, saying it would help reactivate movement of Arab investment in Sudan.