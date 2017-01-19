Sudan: Finance Minister Affirms Necessity of Attracting Funds for Scientific Research Projects

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Badr-Eddin Mahmoud Abbas discussed with the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Prof. Sumaya of Kashawa ways to support the projects of scientific research in the country.

The minister stressed the need to attract funding for scientific research projects from the international institutions and donors, especially the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the Arab Fund for the scientific research projects to increase production and productivity in various sectors, including health research.

The Minister of Finance called, during a meeting Wednesday with the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, for the application of scientific research onto the ground.

For her part, Prof. Sumaya of Kashawa explained the importance and priorities of scientific research in the key projects in the vital sectors and the provision of funds from grants and loans with guarantees from the Ministry of Finance, revealing that the ministry has designed scientific research projects and feasibility studies for the projects which are to be implemented by the private sector.