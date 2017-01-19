18 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Finance Minister Affirms Necessity of Attracting Funds for Scientific Research Projects

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Badr-Eddin Mahmoud Abbas discussed with the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Prof. Sumaya of Kashawa ways to support the projects of scientific research in the country.

The minister stressed the need to attract funding for scientific research projects from the international institutions and donors, especially the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the Arab Fund for the scientific research projects to increase production and productivity in various sectors, including health research.

The Minister of Finance called, during a meeting Wednesday with the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, for the application of scientific research onto the ground.

For her part, Prof. Sumaya of Kashawa explained the importance and priorities of scientific research in the key projects in the vital sectors and the provision of funds from grants and loans with guarantees from the Ministry of Finance, revealing that the ministry has designed scientific research projects and feasibility studies for the projects which are to be implemented by the private sector.

Sudan

Abduction From North Darfur Livestock Market

A resident of Sortony camp for the displaced was abducted by armed men from Kabkabiya market in North Darfur on Monday.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.