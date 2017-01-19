Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud - Consultations to Form New Government Will Continue Until Next Month

Khartoum — Assistant OF THE President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, announced that the consultations pertinent to declaring formation of the new government will continue up to next February due to extensive consultations between the different political forces.

Responding to questions of journalists on the constitutional amendments Wednesday, Engineer Hamid said that the proposals of the People's Congress on the freedoms were referred to the Parliament and will be discussed in the coming session of the National Assembly.

He said that fixing of a period of six months for the final lifting of the US sanctions is a text in the American law and applicable on all the sanctions that are imposed by the US administration.

He said that meetings of the committees and circles that have contributed to issuing the US will continue until they complete their tasks fully, especially with regard to writing off the debts imposed on Sudan and removing Sudan from the American list of countries sponsoring terrorism.