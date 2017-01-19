Sudan: Information Undersecretary - Lifting Sanctions a Result of Protracting Dialogue

Khartoum — the Undersecretary for Information, Ambassador Yasser Khidir, has said the revocation of the unilateral US economic sanctions was a result of a long and protracting engagement in dialogue with the US Administration, saying it was an outcome of many behind the door efforts, that produced this outcome.

The Undersecretary told press briefing on Wednesday that the weekly press briefing held at the offices of the Ministry of Information, is actually sought to provide the media with information from the genuine sources and officials with the view to streamline the relationship between the institutions and the public in general.

He said the assessment of the measures taken by some of the government institutions against some newspaper was with those bodies that took such action, stressing that the state is not denying any new licenses for a newspaper or a media station.

The Undersecretary said two events in the recent history of the Sudan, should be pondered about. He cited the long standing economic sanctions imposed on the Sudan which he said was the toughest against a single state in the country. He added the second event was the international Criminal Court.

He said lifting the sanctions showed Sudan was not faulty of any wrong doing adding that it was by accident that sanctions were revoked. He said numerous considerations were involved, leading to the end of the sanctions.

He added that it was high time for the opposition to come back to the country and be involved in the national dialogue which was an unprecedented even in the recent history of the Sudan.

He said it was futile to continue in the opposition outside the Sudan at a time the country was able to break the siege by its regional and international relationship.