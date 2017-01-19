Sudan: SUNA Forum to Host Trade Minister and Manager of Sudanese Company for Free Zones and Markets

Khartoum — The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) will host at 12:00 noon,Thursday , the foreign trade Minister, Salah Mohamed Al-Hassan, the Director Manager for the Sudanese Company for Free Zones and Markets, Mohamed Yousef Karar, Director of the Fair Directorate at the Company, Nadir Al-Rashid Abdallah, and a number of specialists to speak about launching the 23 session of the Khartoum International Fair which will start on 23 January and will continue until January 30.
18 countries and 600 local and international companies will partake in the Fair. Invitation is directed to all local and foreign mass media.