Ghana: Landlord Kills 'Mentally-Ill' Tenant for 'Failing to Flush Toilet'

A Ghanaian home owner reportedly hit and killed his "mentally-ill" tenant with an unidentified metallic object for "failing to flush the toilet" after using it.

According to Ghana Web, Nana Konadu died three days following the incident.

Konadu had apparently hailed insults at the landlord, only identified as Mr Oppong, when he queried why she had not flushed the toilet. This angered Oppong, who in turn hit her with the metallic object.

Ghana live.TV, said the deceased had always forgotten to flush the toilet after use.

Konadu died on admission at a local hospital. She had complained of severe pains following the alleged assault.

The suspected landlord was reportedly still on the run.

Source: News24