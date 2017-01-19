18 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: National Assembly Approves Foreign Ministry's Statement On Lifting of Sanctions

Khartoum — The National Assembly, chaired by its Speaker, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, Wednesday approved the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the decision of the US administration to cancel its sanctions on Sudan.

In his statement before the Parliament, Prof. Ghandour said that the advanced step taken by the American administration opens the door wide for continuity of the cooperation and dialogue between the two countries in all the issues of mutual concern.

He said that the American decision also paves the way for continuing the dialogue with the new US administration toward reaching complete lifting of the sanctions against Sudan, removing Sudan from the American list of countries harboring terrorism, normalization of the bilateral relations, promoting the levels of diplomatic representation and paving the way for cooperation and coordination between Sudan and the United States in all fields.

The Foreign Minister said that a plan will be implemented to cope with the cancellation of the US sanctions' decision in the coming six months and the following period, the continuity of cooperation between the concerned institutions and circles, enabling the economic, banking, investment and private sectors to benefit from the lifting of the US sanctions.

Meanwhile, Prof. Ghandour said the progress achieved was a result of coordinated work that has been carried out by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Defence and Finance as well as the Security and Intelligence Service, The Ministry of Welfare and Social Security, the Bank of Sudan and the entire official and people's institutions.

