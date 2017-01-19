Sudan: Dr. Al-Jaz - Meeting of Higher Committee for Sudan Relations With China, India and Russia Reviewed Outcome of Meetings

Khartoum — The higher committee for Sudan relations with China, Russia and India Wednesday held a regular meeting at the Republican Palace, chaired by the committee's deputy chairman, Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz.

In a press statement after the meeting, Dr. Al-Jaz said that the meeting has discussed outcome of the meeting of the joint Sudanese - Chinese committee which was held recently in China at which Sudan has expressed its vision on the development of its capabilities with framework of its partnership with China and determining the track to press ahead in this partnership, especially in the field of agriculture via the Agricultural Rahad Scheme which was agreed upon as a model to be followed in the projects of agricultural, animal and industrial nature.

Dr. Al-Jaz indicated that the joint committee will hold another meeting to finalize the vision on the partnership, adding that the committee has held a series of meetings with officials at the levels of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and Trade and leading figures in China at which the two parties have underscored the importance of the partnership between the two countries via benefiting from the potentialities in Sudan and China.

He said that efforts are continuing to promote the cooperation between Sudan and each of China and India.