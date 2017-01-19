Sudan: Mf State Minister Says Presidency Exerted Tremendous Efforts On Way for Revocation of Sanctions

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kamal Ismail, has revealed that the Presidency of the Republic has exerted tremendous efforts along with the diplomatic and other institutions, crowning their efforts with the revocation of the economic sanctions imposed on the Sudan.

He said these efforts have convinced the region and international institutions as well as many countries about the illegality and unfairness of the sanctions which were imposed by the United states against the Sudan.

Minister Ismail has pointed out in the weekly briefing at the ministry of information Wednesday, stressed that the Arab league, the African Union and the Islamic Cooperation organization have exerted tremendous efforts in support of the just cause of the Sudan.

The minister cited the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Gulf States. Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE and Oman which was crowned by the revocation of the sanctions.

The Minister has commended Ethiopia and the African countries that exerted countless efforts in the negotiations with the United States of America, providing legal and other arguments proving the illegality and immorality of the sanctions.

He said the Human Rights Commissioner in Geneva had presented a good report about human rights situation in the Sudan and how these sanctions impact the weaker sectors of the community in the Sudan.

The Minister has denied that Israel has any role in lifting the sanctions against the Sudan, saying there were equally no foreign pressure on the Sudan or any hidden agenda spurring the lifting of the sanctions on the country.

He said he expected the revocation of the sanctions to help attract foreign investment to the Sudan and to revive the economy.