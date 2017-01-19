Sudanese-Saudi Talks On Environmental Vision for Exploitation of Red Sea Mineral Resources to Kick Off Thursday

Khartoum — The activities of the Workshop on Environmental Vision for exploitation of Red Sea's mineral resources is due to be held at the Ministry of Minerals Thursday with participation of the members of the Permanent Sudanese-Saudi Joint Committee for Exploitation of the Red Sea's Mineral Resources, which is known as the "Atlantis 2".

The workshop is to be organized by the Ministry of Minerals in cooperation with the Manafie International Company, the owner of the concession in the extraction license of minerals from the bottom of the Red Sea.

The workshop will be attended by the Minister of Minerals Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Sadiq Al-Karuri and the representatives of the Saudi side.

The delegation of Saudi side at the committee arrived in the country Wednesday afternoon and was received by the Executive Director of the Atlantis 2 Project Sadiq Abdul-Gadir who said in statement to the press after his meeting with the delegation that the workshop aims to explore the capabilities of scientists in the environment field as well as the provision of advice and consultation to the company in the preparation of the environmental impact study for the project, revealing that experts and specialists in the field of environment, mining and the economy are to take part in the workshop.

The workshop will discuss seven working papers on the Atlantis 2 project development stages and the mineral resources in the project along with the environmental policies, plans and environment at the Red Sea. A paper on the environmental impact assessment in the Red Sea and the international experiences in the exploitation of mineral resources at the bottom of the Red Sea. Besides the national measures to preserve the Red Sea Environment System.

It is to be recalled that the workshop is one of the decisions of the meetings of the last session of the Standing Sudanese-Saudi Joint Committee to exploit the resources of the Red Sea, which was held in Jeddah last November.