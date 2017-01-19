TRI-LISTED coal miner, Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL), has lurched into a crisis following the shock suspension of operations by a Portuguese firm, Mota- Engil, at its open cast mine due to a payment dispute, the Financial Gazette's Companies & Markets (C&M) can report.

The country's oldest coal miner, which is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and also has pockets of shares on the Johannesburg and London stock markets, had for the past three years relied on the Portuguese firm for output but has failed to pay an accumulated debt amounting to US$50 million.

This forced Mota- Engil, which signed a five year mining contract in 2014, to suspend operations at HCCL's Chaba open cast mine, a situation which is likely to worsen the embattled HCCL's situation.

The development is the latest blow to befall Hwange, following turbulent years during which the company has staggered from one crisis to another, including working capital constraints and the stubbornly high debt in excess of US$160 million.

Under the terms of the five year contract worth US$260 million, Mota-Engil has been mining 200 000 tonnes of coal a month from Chaba.

Hwange used to be the largest coal miner in the country but has come under pressure from new producers such as Makomo Resources, Coal Brick and Chilota Colliery, which have chipped off its market share.

Now, the coal miner is struggling to extract 100 000 tonnes of coal a month.

Its production levels have nose-dived to about 36 000 tonnes of coal a month.

HCCL's managing director, Thomas Makore, declined to comment on the issue.

"We are in a closed period and cannot disclose issues that affect the share price," said Makore.

The development comes at a time when HCCL management has been seeking board approval to give Mota Engil more contract mining operations at its concessions in a bid to turn its fortunes around because the move would have allowed the colliery to meet a target of 350 000 tonnes a month.

Government is the largest shareholder in HCCL controlling a 37 percent stake in the company, while multi-millionaire British tycoon, Nicholas van Hoogstraten, who is the second largest shareholder, holds 30 percent shareholding.

The National Social Security Authority has a 5,87 percent shareholding while Mittal Steel Africa Investments controls a 9,76 percent stake.

In 2015, HCCL acquired mining equipment from India and Belarus under a government-facilitated deal in a bid to improve production output.

These included 10 dump trucks, five front-end loaders and two wheel dozers from Belaz of Belarus while two excavators, two water bowsers, three front-end loaders, three bulldozers, three drill rigs, a motor grader and one tyre handler were supplied by Indian firm, BEML.

But HCCL has been battling to turn around its fortunes largely due to recurrent breakdowns of some of the machines acquired from BEML under a US$13,3 million vendor financed transaction facilitated by the Export-Import Bank (Eximbank) of India.

The other batch of equipment worth about US$18,2 million from Belaz was financed by a PTA Bank loan facility.

Expectations were that production would increase to 450 000 tonnes per month from 150 000 tonnes per month once HCCL started utilising the equipment.

However, soon after receiving the machines, it emerged some of the equipment under the deal had faults, denting efforts by the coal giant to maximise on production.

In its financial results for the six months to June 30, 2016, HCCL narrowed its loss by 36 percent to US$28 million from US$44 million during the comparable period the previous year.

Revenue fell by 30 percent to US$24,5 million as total sales registered a 15 percent decline to 585 689 tonnes due to working capital constraints.

Administrative costs during the half year period under review went down by 79 percent to US$7,5 million driven by cost containment measures.