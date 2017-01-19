Sudan: Shortages At Basic Schools in Sudan's South Kordofan

A resident of Sortony camp for the displaced was abducted by armed men from Kabkabiya market in North Darfur on Monday.… Read more »

The teacher said that "the students are must sit on stones, and must depend on their own supplies of books. This has contributed to the weakness in the academic achievement and large numbers of pupils dropping out of school.

Kadugli — About 40 basic schools in the rural areas of Kadugli in South Kordofan are facing a severe shortage of school equipment and teachers. A basic school teacher told Radio Dabanga that there are about 40 schools on the outskirts of Kadugli that suffer from a severe shortage of books, pamphlets, chalk, as well as seating and teachers.

