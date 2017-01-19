Sudan - Diarrhoea Leaves Six Dead in Three Days

Port Sudan — At Sawakin hospital in Sudan's Red Sea State, at least six people have died, including a child, as a result of acute watery diarrhoea within three days. Medical sources have attributed the outbreak of watery diarrhoea in Red Sea State to the environmental degradation and contamination of water and food.

The sources told Radio Dabanga that medical suppliers in Port Sudan are reluctant to enforce of the Ministry of Health's directives of sending medicines and perfusion salts to the rural hospitals. The give no reasons for the lack of supply.

The medical sources warn of a worsening in the disease cases resulting in more deaths. A medic appealed called for "the health officers overcrowded in Port Sudan to be distributed to the various localities of the state.

As reported yesterday by Radio Dabanga, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors say that more than 300 people have been infected with acute watery diarrhoea in the states Red Sea, Khartoum and El Gezira during the past few days. The doctors suspect the infections to be cholera.