18 January 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan - Diarrhoea Leaves Six Dead in Three Days

Tagged:

Related Topics

Port Sudan — At Sawakin hospital in Sudan's Red Sea State, at least six people have died, including a child, as a result of acute watery diarrhoea within three days. Medical sources have attributed the outbreak of watery diarrhoea in Red Sea State to the environmental degradation and contamination of water and food.

The sources told Radio Dabanga that medical suppliers in Port Sudan are reluctant to enforce of the Ministry of Health's directives of sending medicines and perfusion salts to the rural hospitals. The give no reasons for the lack of supply.

The medical sources warn of a worsening in the disease cases resulting in more deaths. A medic appealed called for "the health officers overcrowded in Port Sudan to be distributed to the various localities of the state.

As reported yesterday by Radio Dabanga, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors say that more than 300 people have been infected with acute watery diarrhoea in the states Red Sea, Khartoum and El Gezira during the past few days. The doctors suspect the infections to be cholera.

Sudan

Abduction From North Darfur Livestock Market

A resident of Sortony camp for the displaced was abducted by armed men from Kabkabiya market in North Darfur on Monday.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.