Photo: Focac

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Presidential Palace in Abuja.

Muhammadu Buhari first asked Wang Yi to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping, and expressed that he and President Xi Jinping reached important consensus on deepening bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and expanding cooperation in various fields during his successful visit to China last year.

The Nigerian side attaches great importance to the implementation of the results achieved during the visit and has adopted a series of positive measures for them. Today, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries signed the joint declaration between the two governments on adhering to the one-China principle and fulfilled our commitments.

With China's collaboration, cooperation projects between the two countries are undergoing smooth progress. China has rich experiences and strong capacities in infrastructure construction such as railways and highways, hydroelectric development, processing and manufacturing and many other fields. It is hoped that Chinese enterprises can give full play to their advantages and participate more in Nigeria's economic construction.

Wang Yi conveyed warm regards from President Xi Jinping to President Muhammadu Buhari and thanked Nigeria for its firm commitment of sticking to the one-China policy and the practical and decisive measures that have removed the political obstacles for the development of bilateral relations.

Wang Yi expressed that China is willing to work together with Nigeria to carry out the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and achievements of the Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, effectively enhance political mutual trust, synergize development ideas, explore cooperation potentials, expand strategic cooperation, and bring bilateral strategic partnership to a new height.

Both sides should strengthen cooperation in agriculture, railways, highways, petroleum, human resource development and other fields, so as to help Nigeria continually enhance self-development capacity, gradually achieve economic diversification, and steadily take the path of sustainable development.