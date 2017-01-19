19 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: DPP Reinstates Ntaba As VP, Geoff Wa Jeffrey Now SG - Mphepo Is Admin

By Owen Khamula

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Wednesday reinstated Dr Hetherwick Ntaba as party vice president for the centre.

Ntaba, an aide to President Peter Mutharika, founder of the DPP, was elected as vice-president (central region) unopposed during the DPP convetion in 2013.

He was replaced on his position when the President appointed him to be Malawi High Commissioner in UK but opted not to go for diplomatic tour of duty.

The DPP has now reinstated Ntaba to be post.

The party has also roped in MP for Nkhotakota South Constituency Greizedar Jeffrey also known as Geoff wa Jeffret as new Secretary General replacing overzealous Francis Mphepo who is redeployed as administrative secretary of the party.

Jefrey becomes the third woman secretary general after Joyce Banda who later ditched the party to form her own Peoples Party following her disagreement with Bingu wa Mutharika on the heir to the throne of the presidency of the republic and the party.

During the 2013 convetion, the DPP members elected Jean Kalilani as secretary general but she was unceremoniously removed from her post.

Jefrey came to limelight in the 1990s in what came to be known as K187 million ministry of Education scam, when she allegedly received huge sums of money from government when her close associate, Cassim Chilumpha was Finance minister.

The court cleared both Chilumpha and Jefrey.

A statement from the DPP also says the party has appointed Edward Gawanani from Dowa to the national governing council.

The appointments come at a time when the DPP is becoming increasingly unpopular because of the worst ever economic crunch the nation has ever experienced and high levels of corruption in government.

