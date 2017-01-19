19 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt to Remove Education From Concurrent List

By Chidimma C. Okeke

The Federal Government is considering removal of education from the Concurrent Legislative List to the Exclusive List, Minister of State for Education, Professor Anthony Anwukah said.

He said the move is to provide focus and centralised administration of education in the country.

Anwukah stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at a send-forth reception organised in honour of the immediate past Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Julius Okojie after s 10 years of service.

Anwukah, who admitted that there were a lot problems facing the education sector in Nigeria noted that some of the problems could easily be overcome if the affairs of the education sector is centrally run.

He argued that education, not just military is critical to the nation and must not be left at the whims and caprices of state governments.

The development is coming in spite of recent calls by stakeholders for devolution of power from the federal to states with the Minister insisting that education is a federal project.

He said: "We have a lot of problems facing education sector in this country. Over the last two weeks, I have been pondering on a particular idea, whether as a country, we can continue putting education on the Concurrent List."

