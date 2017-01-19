editorial

SOME among us have come to the conclusion that Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Lazarus Dokora, epitomises the character and behaviour of the ZANU-PF government more than any of his Cabinet colleagues.

It is a government which devises policies and follows them through regardless of how unpopular they could be or how detrimental they may be to the country and well-being of its citizens.

The ZANU-PF government will simply make sure its policies are part of the country's systems either through peaceful, legal or violent means, depending on the most appropriate modus operandi at that particular given time.

Neither does it consult anyone. And when it does it would just be to fulfil a given legal provision. More often than not, the consultations take place long after the policy implementation has been set in motion.

Neither does it also care whether people understand its policies or not -- it does as it pleases; damn the consequences.

Excuses are prepared beforehand, and normally, there are "detractors, third forces or fifth columns" that conveniently "waylay" the government's efforts.

Recent examples that quickly come to mind include the controversial Statutory Instrument (SI) 64 of 2016, which banned the importation of dozens of goods into the country. Despite violent, legal and diplomatic protests the piece of law triggered around the country, government did not flinch; it even despatched State instruments to brutally suppress the protests and, today, SI 64 has remained in full force.

In 2014, government arbitrarily increased toll fees for road users despite protests from the motoring public. In fact, it is even constructing more tollgates.

And in all this drama, Dokora seems to have resolved to outshine President Robert Mugabe's entire Cabinet in terms of coming up with controversial policies.

Undoubtedly, he shall leave behind a legacy rich in the art of controversy.

In his latest policy instalment, the Education Minister has stirred fresh disgruntlement through his new curriculum that has upset systems.

A survey by the Financial Gazette during the first week of the year's first term uncovered the chaos caused by attritions between school heads and teachers over the implementation of the curriculum, which has created more workload for the poorly-remunerated teachers who are constantly being paid late.

In one example, Dokora's Ministry decided to do away with the Physical Science subject, splitting it into two separate subjects namely Physics and Chemistry at Ordinary Level. This created two separate subjects which pupils, who are studying Physical Science, have to grapple with at a time when the country is facing an acute shortage of science teachers.

Before the introduction of the new curriculum, the country needed 2 053 more Physics and Chemistry teachers to satisfy demand.

Of major concern is what will happen to science students writing their Ordinary Level examinations at the end of this year. They have to master Physics and Chemistry separately in the next eight months. Out of those eight months, about four months have to be subtracted because of yet another of Dokora's many controversial policies that banned holiday lessons purportedly to give pupils time to rest.

Science teachers admitted that there is now serious friction between them and school headmasters/mistresses, who are insisting on them taking up extra subjects as per the Ministry's directive.

The ministry is said to have simply instructed schools to make "internal adjustments" as government was not hiring any extra teachers to meet the demands of the new curriculum.

"What we are having is a situation whereby a teacher now has to teach up to 42 lessons per week when the standard is 36. This is a gross violation of policy and it is causing a lot friction," said a headmaster at a school in Harare.

One teacher said: "It is strange that government introduces something which they know requires additional manpower and it does not provide that manpower. I think it would have been wiser to shelve this until such a time when they are able to hire more teachers, rather than bring on board something which is half-backed."

Questions have also been raised regarding the lack of exhaustive consultations leading up to the implementation of the curriculum.

Although Dokora is on record arguing that his ministry carried out widespread consultations, the Financial Gazette understands that teachers, who are most critical in the success or failure of the new curriculum, are only just starting to be engaged.

With the ministry conducting weekend workshops beginning last Saturday -- for which teachers are paying for the expenses out of their own pockets -- the curriculum has all telltale signs of something rushed in order to achieve something else other than improving the education standards.

The argument behind revamping a system, which has ironically made Zimbabwe the most literate African nation, has been that the curriculum lacked practical skills training, otherwise known as psychomotor.

In hindsight, there is a whole Psychomotor Ministry whose function has remained obscure since its creation some four years ago.

The Education Ministry further claims to have borrowed heavily from the much-lauded Nziramasanga Presidential Commission of Inquiry report on education and training carried out in 1999 which chiefly recommended a review of the education curriculum to incorporate psychomotor skills in Zimbabwe's children.

What has, however, been offered by Dokora looks more like an experiment than a genuine attempt to improve the situation.

A glaring departure from the Nziramasanga inquiry is that the report strongly recommended that government should extensively fund the changes.

How, for example, do you introduce a curriculum whose thrust is financial literacy, entrepreneurship and information communication technology literacy without funding the process by making sure that there are enough skilled manpower to do the job. This has turned out to be a case of pouring new wine in old bottles by asking the poorly resourced and inadequately remunerated few teaching staff to transform the education sector.

And yet another question is: Is an inquiry, done almost 20 years ago, still relevant?

One school head, who was asked to explain the new curriculum, said: "I am equally ignorant regarding some of these things you are asking me, but I hope with time things will normalise. Currently, there are some areas which are unclear, but maybe we will have workshops to help school heads and teachers."

In many schools, especially in rural areas, it is total chaos.

Having hardly had the previous syllabi, the new syllabi might take forever to reach its intended users and yet preparations for the October/November examinations are already underway.

"With the level of de-motivation prevailing in the sector, I doubt if anything will materialise. The learning areas which they have added are too many and some of them are said to be compulsory. Each teacher is expected to teach them, but how that will be done remains a mystery," said a teacher from Zvimba district.

"Rural schools lack the infrastructure to support the new learning programme. The new curriculum disenfranchises the rural learners and burdens the educators. Our controversy-thirsty minister has once again proved that he is out of touch with reality," said Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president, Obert Masaraure.

Contacted for comment this week, Primary and Secondary Education deputy minister, Paul Mavima, denied that there was any confusion.

"With every change you will realise that it takes some time to smoothen things up, but the ministry has done more than enough to ensure that things flow. Teachers have been extensively trained at various levels countrywide and they are ready to deliver. Even within the atmosphere of resource constraint, the ministry, with the help of its partners has done enough to prepare schools for the programme and the said syllabi are available and I am certain schools already have them," he said.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president, Takavafira Zhou, maintained that besides the awkward curriculum syllabi being imposed on them, its objectives are confusing.

"It is not clear how it is an improvement of the current system of education. It does not commit resources for the standardisation of schools and, therefore, the implied changes will remain mere rhetoric," said Zhou.

"There are also inherent contradictions in terms of its tenets and implementation framework. The 12 terms of continuous assessment being proposed in the new curriculum imply that there would be operational defects in implementing the new curriculum beyond Grade Four at primary, and beyond Form One at secondary levels. We also understand that the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council is still working on the framework of continuous assessment. Conversely, there would be operational challenges in implementing the new curriculum," added Zhou.

The concept of continuous assessment -- a process whereby learners engage in some form of evaluation to assess their retention of concepts on a more regular and continuous basis -- is being borrowed from South Africa, whose own education system is hardly something worth emulating.

For instance, the only national examination written in South Africa, beside the Annual National Assessments, is the exit Grade 12 examination; 13 years after a learner starts their education process.

In between, their system mainly utilises continuous assessments.

Parents who spoke to this publication expressed concern over the controversies that continue to hog the Education Ministry, while appealing for sanity to prevail in the sector.

Despite these concerns and reservations, government is pressing ahead with its decision.

Nziramasanga commission recommendations

-The National Budget should include estimates to adequately finance the construction of infrastructure and remuneration of teachers for the early childhood development programme.

-Substantial sums of money are required to purchase equipment and train manpower for technical/vocational education.

-Sporting equipment ne-eds to be purchased to develop and promote sport in schools.

-Nine years of basic education must be guaranteed for every child and extended education beyond this was encouraged.

-Provide access to education at all levels, from pre-school to tertiary and life-long education.

-Develop good citizenship and the philosophy Hunhu/Ubuntu (civility).

-Promote the development of indigenous languages.

- promote practical skills in primary school; the introduction of vocational education followed by vocational training in secondary school, leading on to a range of qualifications in different occupation areas: Professional, academic, practical and technical.

-Provide guidance and counselling.

-Give special attention to marginalised groups such as the girl child, the disabled and children in especially difficult circumstances.

-Set up education structures which ensure good quality education and efficient management of resources.

Dokora's many controversial decisions since assuming office in 2013

-He scrapped teachers' incentives that had been introduced at the height of the hyper-inflationary era of 2008

-He outlawed holiday and extra lessons in all primary and secondary schools, insisting that pupils need time to rest.

-He directed that all schools should procure buses from named bus manufacturers, which government had entered into a multi-million dollar deal with to provide buses on credit. This raised eyebrows given that the minister had signed the deal without consulting schools with some suspecting that Dokora could have been an interested party in the transaction.

-He forced the transfer of funds from School Development Associations to the Schools Services Fund.

-He introduced the national pledge, triggering street protests, which, however, fizzled out as Dokora had his way.

-Proposed a policy that would have seen teachers from schools that fail to attain an average of at least 50 percent pass rate at all examination levels having their monthly salaries cut by the same percentage for three months. The proposal died a natural death, to the relief of many.

-He wanted cameras installed in classrooms in order to monitor teachers, but the idea was just not feasible given that probably more than half the country's schools have no access to electricity to power the cameras.

-He banned sporting activities during the week, pushing them onto weekends, but again the directive was only adhered to briefly.

-He introduced an online Form One enrolment programme which turned out to be disastrous.

-He proposed that private colleges should form an association called the Zimbabwe Independent Colleges Association to regulate themselves and standardise their operations. - By Andrew Kunambura and Tendai Makaripe