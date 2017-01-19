Ahead of the final games for the 2016 Southern Region Netball League this weekend at the Blantyre Youth Centre, Kukoma Diamonds Coach whose team is set to be officially handed the title has already set targets for the forthcoming season.

Saenda told Nyasa Times that 2016 was a great year in his netball career as he guided Diamonds to a clean sheet in all competitions they took part apart from guiding the Malawi national netball team to their first ever best finish at the Fast 5 World netball series in Melbourne, Australia.

Known amongst his followers as "Zagalo", the Diamonds Coach said his plans for 2017 are to train new netball coaches who could take over once he hangs up his career.

"I have a lot of good memories since joining the netball fraternity but 2016 was a plus to me. I felt like a young Coach hungry for more. This gave me a lot of appetite to push for more trophies. I think the current squad which I have at Diamonds is the best I have ever had before.

"I have a combination of ageing and young players who have really jelled well within a short period. Am humbled to have an opportunity of managing these girls with great skills. I think if we can mantain the way we did in 2016, we are bound for more success.

"However, as we forge ahead, my plan is to train more coaches this year. I already have some who are under studying me at Diamonds. I don't think I will be there forever. It's time now to let others show their managerial skills and believe me Malawi has great potential," said Saenda.

Among a crop of Coaches under studying him at Diamonds is his son Griffin Saenda Junior who also runs Griffin Young Stars Football club. His club is the one that produced Malawi 's hot promising property Peter Banda, son to the late Chikondi Banda.

Saenda Snr guided Diamonds to winning all the competitions in 2016 which also won him an accolade for being the best personality in 2016 during Malawi Broadcasting Corporation's innovation awards.