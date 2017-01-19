Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, South Africa-based President of Shepherd Bushiri Investments and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) is this month-end scheduled to speak at a business symposium in Malawi's commercial capital Blantyre.

The symposium, organised by the Christian Youth Association of Malawi (CYAMA), will target youths that are passionate about venturing into entreprenuership.

Other speakers at the symposium include Henry Kachaje, Edward Chileka, Leon Matanda, Jimion Nyanda, officials from Malawian banks and the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

A statement from CYAMA, which Nyasa Times has seen, says the event "brings different minds in business theory and practice."

It also challenges youths whose road is entreprenuership to "come [and] get challenged with these great minds of our time."

The event will be held at Robins Park on Saturday January 28 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, the statement added.

Apart from speeches, there will also be performances from different artists including the widely acclaimed Lawi popular for his 'whistling song.