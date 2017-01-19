19 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Youth Court Prophet Bushiri to a Business Symposium - Economist Kachaje Among Speakers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pius Nyondo

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, South Africa-based President of Shepherd Bushiri Investments and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) is this month-end scheduled to speak at a business symposium in Malawi's commercial capital Blantyre.

The symposium, organised by the Christian Youth Association of Malawi (CYAMA), will target youths that are passionate about venturing into entreprenuership.

Other speakers at the symposium include Henry Kachaje, Edward Chileka, Leon Matanda, Jimion Nyanda, officials from Malawian banks and the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

A statement from CYAMA, which Nyasa Times has seen, says the event "brings different minds in business theory and practice."

It also challenges youths whose road is entreprenuership to "come [and] get challenged with these great minds of our time."

The event will be held at Robins Park on Saturday January 28 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, the statement added.

Apart from speeches, there will also be performances from different artists including the widely acclaimed Lawi popular for his 'whistling song.

Malawi

Watchdog Condemns Death Threats Against Rights Defenders

Centre for Development of People (CEDEP) has condemned in strongest terms the death threats that different human rights… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.