Angola: Handball - Angola Play Tunisia Thursday in World Cup

Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's handball team are facing this Thursday Tunisia at 2 p.m, for the group B's fifth and last match of the first stage in the World Cup, taking place in Metz in France.

The two teams in Group B have not yet won any match, where Angola lost four matches in the same number of games, while the Tunisians lost twice and had two draws.

The clash between Angolans and Tunisians is the re-edition of the semi-final of the last African championship, held a year ago in Cairo (Egypt) in which the Arabs won the match by 27-23.

This is Angola's third presence in a World Championship after the 2005 debut in Tunisia and Germany 2007.