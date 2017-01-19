19 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Handball - Angola Play Tunisia Thursday in World Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's handball team are facing this Thursday Tunisia at 2 p.m, for the group B's fifth and last match of the first stage in the World Cup, taking place in Metz in France.

The two teams in Group B have not yet won any match, where Angola lost four matches in the same number of games, while the Tunisians lost twice and had two draws.

The clash between Angolans and Tunisians is the re-edition of the semi-final of the last African championship, held a year ago in Cairo (Egypt) in which the Arabs won the match by 27-23.

This is Angola's third presence in a World Championship after the 2005 debut in Tunisia and Germany 2007.

Angola

Angola and Spain Consider New Security Deal

Angola and Spain are considering to sign a new cooperation accord in the field of security and internal order. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.