Angola and Spain Consider New Security Deal

Luanda — Angola and Spain are considering to sign a new cooperation accord in the field of security and internal order.

This was said Wednesday in Luanda by the secretary of State for Home Affairs, Hermenegildo Félix.

Addressing the ceremony of award of the Spain Order of Civil Merit to Angolan commissioner José Dembi, the official said the deal will give a new boost to the existing relations.

He reiterated Angola's readiness to continue cooperating with Spain in the security and internal order, with mutually advantageous results.

The official stated that over the last few years, cooperation between both countries has recorded significant progress with reciprocal advantages and boosted by the implementation of diversified projects in various spheres of the national affairs.

Hermenegildo Félix added that the cooperation between the ministries of Interior of Angola and Spain are based on various legal instruments that govern existing bilateral relations concerning security and internal order signed in June 1997 in Madrid.

According to him, Spain is among the countries that have since long assisted Angola with the preservation of its independence,.

Currently, the official also stated, Spain is playing a relevant role in the national reconstruction process and the country's economic growth and development.

In her turn, the Angolan ambassador to Spain, Júlia Olmo, highlighted that the two countries enjoy a strong and fruitful friendship since 1977

Spain's Civil Guard is considered one of the most prestigious security bodies in Europe, with a long history that dates back to the XV Century.