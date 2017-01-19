Afro pop singer Dan Lu has caused quite a stir on social media after posting photos posing with his pregnant wife Emmie while she dispalys her baby bump.

However, opinion and comments on the posted photos seem palarized as others are condemning the stunning musician while others upholds that the couple has a right to live their own life.

Infact, others say the 'Sweet Banana' star portrays the modern and celebrity type of life which most of Malawians see in movies particularly from Western countries.

When contacted by Nyasa Times for his reaction on the whole scenario, the singer just briefly responded "I love all my photos".

The artist who proudly owns his own band Rockers is on record telling other media outlets that he is not ashamed with his social media antics.

He also wondered why people are accusing him of going against what they call cultural values.

Most of the commentators say it is high time Malawians should accept that time has changed and we are living in a modern world.

Others say what the couple has shown is a clear indication that they truly love each other and that they are overwhelmed that they are expecting a blessing from God.

Dan Lu is currently among the highly rated musician not only in Malawi but the whole Africa after collaborating with international artist including some from Nigeria.