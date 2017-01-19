19 January 2017

Nigeria: Medical Vacation - Buhari Writes Senate, to Go On Vacation for 10 Days

By Henry Umoru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday wrote the Senate that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo will act on his behalf as President for the 10 days that he would be on medical vacation.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, President Buhari said he was writing in line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

According to the letter which was read at plenary today, Tuesday by Saraki, President Buhari said he will be away from Monday 23rd January to Monday 6th February.

The letter read, "In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended, I wish to inform the Distinguished Senate that I will be away n a short medical vacation from Monday January, 23 to February 6th, 2017 and while I am away, the Vice President (Osinbajo) will perform the functions of my office.

"Please, accept, as always assurances of my highest esteemed consideration."

It would be recalled that President Buhari had last year written to the Senate to go on vacation on a short medical vacation from 6th-16th of June, 2016.

