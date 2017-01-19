19 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Abdalla - Winner of the 2016 Continental Literature Prize

By Jasper Sabuni

Dar es Salaam — Mr Idrissa Haji Abdalla, is the winner of Mabati-Cornell Kiswahili Prize for African Literature, 2016. He took home $5,000.

The father of three, who works as a police officer in Zanzibar, was announced the winner of the fiction category for his Kiswahili novel, "Kilio cha Mwanamke," literally translating "A woman's cry."

Mr Abdalla reveals in an interview that he's first and foremost part of the community where he gets the knowledge, experience and authority to write.

His winning fiction work discusses women issues artistically. In it, he seeks to be their voice, hoping to instigate change.

The piece analyses challenges women face in families, elementary schools, higher learning institutions and at work places.

He also stresses on how married women fall victims.

A writer in different genres, from poetry to plays, short stories and novels, Mr Abdalla likes portraying views of the society he lives by depicting his experiences and realities using words beautifully crafted.

The author was a poet and play writer in his youthful days.

Although he is yet to have a published work yet, he has a collection of poems and a quite number of manuscripts.

He has great passion in writing, that's why he uses words, to influence change. And it is the same passion and resilience that saw him rise to glory and clinch the first prize in the Mabati-Cornell Kiswahili Prize for African Literature consecutively - last year and a year before.

The tone of his voice, same as the expression of his face, vividly communicated his joy when he was named the winner in the competition for Kiswahili speakers in east,central Africa and beyond.

"I've been thrilled and overwhelmed by the news. My skills and abilities are now up for display for the whole public to see as I have triumphed in this important competition. I am just grateful for this achievement and recognition," he revealed to The Citizen.

