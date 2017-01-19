Uganda: Five Dead, Scores Injured in Oyam Motor Accident

Five people have been confirmed dead and scores seriously injured following a motor accident at Nora, along Kamudini-Kampala Highway in Oyam District.

Police said the accident happened this morning when a speeding Fuso Lorry, registration No. UAS 308U coming from Nwoya District towards Kamudini failed to negotiate a corner, lost control and overturned several times killing four on spot . One of the victims died in the hospital.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr David Ongom said the lorry was carrying simsim and some people.

He identified the deceased as Joel Agwet, 25; Bosco Obalo, 24; Martin Oduc, 37; Catherine Aguti, 40 and her 7-year-old grandson, Daniel Apunyo.

"The deceased were taken to Oyam Hospital mortuary while the injured, some of whom include Lawrence Ojok, 40; Caeser Ongol, 6; Pius Ochan, 4; Jimmy Okwir, 24 and Tony Odong were taken to two different hospitals; Kiryandongo Hospital and Atapara Hospital in Oyam District.

The driver of the accident vehicle is said to be on the run.