19 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Gambia: President-Elect Barrow to Be Inaugurated in Senegal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Twitter
President-Elect Adama Barrow.
By Samuel Ogundipe

Gambian President-elect, Adama Barrow, has said he will take the oath of office in Senegal later today.

This came as Google effectively recognised him as the president of Gambia.

President Yahya Jammeh, who has led the country for more than 22 years, has defied all efforts by ECOWAS leaders to get him to step down from office having lost the country's presidential election on December 1, 2016.

Mr. Jammeh disputed the elections a few days after he initially conceded defeat, citing widespread irregularities.

He has since remained in office, despite threats of military action from his counterparts in ECOWAS.

But Mr. Barrow said in a message posted on his Twitter handle Thursday morning that he will be sworn in at 4:00 p.m. local time in Dakar, the capital of Senegal and urged his supporters to attend the event.

"I would like to inform you that the Inauguration Ceremony is going to take place at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal," he said.

ECOWAS, the African Union, AU, and many world leaders are also expected to recognise Mr. Barrow as the Gambian President from January 19.

Mr. Barrow, a property developer, was recognised by Google shortly after midnight on November 19, which is the deadline for the expiration of Mr. Jammeh's tenure.

A search for 'Gambia president' now returns Adama Barrow as the first option followed by Yahya Jammeh.

Gambia

Jammeh's Lawyer Flees, Asks Him to Step Down

Edu Gomez, the lawyer of outgoing leader of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has fled the country to neighbouring Senegal after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.