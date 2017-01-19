19 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda/Gabon: Ugandans Pay Shs30, 000 for Shs3, 600 Ticket in Gabon

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Vision
Uganda Cranes fans.
By Ismail D. Kigongo

A large portion of the Stade Port-Gentil was near-empty as Uganda Cranes played her first Africa Cup of Nations' game in 39 years, losing 1-0 to Ghana on Tuesday.

Later in the evening, the stadium was significantly packed for Mali's goalless draw against Egypt thanks to the former's large working population here.

Those would have known the drill of accessing tickets to the group D double header easily. Ugandans fans had to run around the city and almost fail to buy match tickets.

With no tickets being sold at the stadium, you had to acquire tickets from specific shops in town. The ordinary ones were priced at 600 Gabonese Francs (about US$1 or Shs3,600)

"I had to run to the local market to get tickets. While there, I could only get two yet we were in group of six so I was four short," fan Norbert Kazibwe said.

"Eventually, we bought tickets at 5,000 Gabonese Francs (about Sh30, 000) from a dealer outside the stadium."

Another group only found tickets due to the arrogance of Makindye Division Mayor Ali Kasirye Nganda aka Mulyanyama who introduced himself as a "Ugandan minister."

Tickets that had disappeared re-appeared "the moment they realized a minister was speaking," Vipers' official Wycliffe Luyombya revealed.

Thanks to their official passports, MPs Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West), Hamson Obua (Ajuri County) and Odonga Otto (Aruu County), didn't find the same hurdles.

The universal feeling is that Tuesday was a lesson taken. Everyone vowed to try and buy tickets early for Saturday's second game against Egypt.

Considering that Mali and Ghana play first at the same stadium before Uganda-Egypt later in the night, you sense that the Malians will buy every piece of paper in this city.

Uganda

Parliament Agrees to Investigate Museveni's 'Oil Golden Handshake'

Parliament to investigate "sh6 billion golden presidential handshake" Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.