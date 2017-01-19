Uganda: Fire Guts Kyambura Game Lodge

Fire has gutted Kyambura Game lodge in Kicwamba Sub County in Rubirizi District. The fire is said to have started from the nearby Queen Elizabeth National park before spreading to the cottages in Kyambura Game lodge on Wednesday evening.

The fire managed to spread fast to the lodge because of the thicket that was preserved to maintain a natural environment. The lodge is separated from the park by Kyambura gorge.

Kyambura Game lodge has been a popular destination for tourists because of its strategic location and ecofriendly nature.

The lodge belongs to local businessman, Robert Byakutaga. According to staff, the fire gutted eight cottages, a bar, restaurant, laundry and the reception. The workers attempted to put out the fire using water and sand in vain.

Ms Sylvia Musiimenta, a worker at the lodge told this reporter that game park officials usually burn pasture to allow regrowth.

Ms Lydia Byakutaga, the wife of the proprietor of the lodge told this reporter that everything was reduced to ash.

Ahmed Hasunira, the Rubirizi District Police Commander confirmed the destruction, saying they were yet to record a statement from the proprietor of the lodge. Rubirizi District Police relies on fire brigade services at the Greater Bushenyi Police headquarters in Bushenyi District.

Uganda Wildlife Authority couldn't be reached for comment by the time of filing this story.