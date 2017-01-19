Photo: The Guardian

Internally Displaced Persons.

Nigerian authorities should provide compensation to victims of the recent bombing of a refugee camp in Rann, Borno State, a rights group has said.

In a statement, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the Nigeria government must provide the compensation as soon as possible despite its claims that the bombing on Tuesday was a mistake.

"The Nigerian government should provide prompt, adequate, and effective compensation to the victims and their families of the January 17 bombing of the displaced persons camp in Rann, Borno State.

"Even if there is no evidence of a willful attack on the camp, which would be a war crime, the camp was bombed indiscriminately, violating international humanitarian law.

"Victims should not be denied redress merely because the government decided the bombing was accidental," HRW said.

A Nigerian air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers and wounding 200.

Military commander Major General Lucky Irabor confirmed an accidental bombardment in the northeastern town of Rann, near the border with Cameroon, saying "some" civilians were killed.

It was believed to be the first time Nigeria's military has acknowledged making such a mistake in a region where villagers have in the past reported civilian casualties in the near-daily bombings targeting the Islamic militants.

Following the accident, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed deep sadness and regret at "this regrettable operational mistake".

Source: News24