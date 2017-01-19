South Africa: Vredehoek Pupils Roll Up Sleeves to Clean Up School After Fires

While the Cityof Cape Town is investigating the cause of a fire in Vredehoek, pupils at the United Herzlia school began cleaning away the ash and soot on Wednesday.

"Students arrived this morning with masks and brooms and have been busy cleaning floors and windows the entire morning," director Geoff Cohen told News24 on Wednesday morning.

Pupils at the primary, middle, and high school, as well as teachers and parents were involved. The school has about 1 200 pupils.

An email was sent to parents on Tuesday morning, asking them to send their children to school in old clothes on Wednesday.

"Our task now is to roll up our sleeves and get down to the job of cleaning the schools. Everything is covered in a thick layer of ash, and it is going to take a huge effort from our pupils and staff to get the buildings school ready," the email to parents reads.

Cohen said the fires did not damage any property.

"But there is soot everywhere. We are assessing if the computers need to specially cleaned, and then our pool is completely black."

The school is planning a planning a special assembly to thank the firefighters.

Four homes were damaged during the Vredehoek wildfires on Tuesday. Mayoral committee member for safety, JP Smith, said the timing of the fires was suspicious and that an investigation into the cause was underway.

Fires in Paarl damaged several hectares of vegetation and destroyed the main building of the Calais wine estate.

