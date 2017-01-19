East Africa: CIO East Africa to Host Premier Africa Cloud Summit in Nairobi

CIO East Africa, is set to host the Africa Cloud Summit in Nairobi Kenya. The Africa Cloud Summit will be a two day event running from 15th - 16th March 2016.

The event is targeted at the C-suite and seeks to take them through the trends, create awareness on what is happening in the industry and also notify them of some cloud solutions that have been implemented to better businesses. The Summit will also help C-level executives on the continent better understand the true capabilities of cloud computing and the transformational opportunities it can bring.

The event comes at a time when cloud experts predict that cloud adoption will accelerate faster in 2017 as enterprises seek to gain efficiencies as they scale their compute resources to better serve customers.

In fact, Forrester Research in a new report says that 2017 will see the second wave of cloud computing. The first wave of cloud computing was created by Amazon Web Services, which launched with a few simple compute and storage services in 2006. A decade later, AWS is operating at an $11 billion run rate.

Forrester found that 38 percent of 1,000-plus North American and European enterprise infrastructure technology decision-makers said that they are building private clouds, with 32 percent procuring public cloud services and the remainder planning to implement some form of cloud technology in the next 12 months. Also, 59 percent of respondents said they were adopting a hybrid cloud model.

Through a unique blend of focused Executive Visions panel discussions, Analyst sessions, visionary Keynote presentations and networking breaks, technology executives will share insight and gain critical takeaways.

The Africa Cloud Summit agenda will also offer a balanced schedule that will maximize your time and efforts, providing participants with brilliant ideas and strategies to positively change business practices.