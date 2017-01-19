19 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: PDP Senator Decamps to APC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cletus Ukpong and Hassan Adebayo

Nelson Effiong, the senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, has defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr. Effiong was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Senate announced the defection of Mr. Effiong, through its official twitter handle @NGRSenate.

"Breaking: Senator Nelson Effiong (Akwa-Ibom South) defects from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC)," the senate tweeted, Thursday morning.

The senate said the Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, who is from the same state with Mr. Effiong, raised a point of order and spoke against his defection.

The senator cited the division within the PDP as his reason for leaving the party.

There had been rumours that Mr. Effiong was set to dump the PDP some days ago, but was prevented from doing so by the leadership of the Senate.

Mr. Effiong, a former speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, is from the same senatorial district as the governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel.

Nigeria

'My House is a House of Rats'

She lives by a huge rubbish dump in Kuchigoro. The dump grows taller every day and it is right to say that she lives… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.